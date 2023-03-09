Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BITF stock has gone down by -13.68%, with a monthly decline of -23.36% and a quarterly surge of 51.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.08% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.36% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -26.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.07.

The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.29M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. however, the company has experienced a -13.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BITF Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9664. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 86.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.