Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 18.18. but the company has seen a 3.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Beyond Meat Stock Soars 23% as Results, Forecast Offer ‘Positive Surprise’

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) by analysts is $13.09, which is -$5.92 below the current market price. The public float for BYND is 58.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 39.65% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BYND was 2.89M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stock saw an increase of 3.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.69% and a quarterly increase of 32.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.51% for BYND stock, with a simple moving average of -10.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BYND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BYND Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.41. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 48.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -87.40. Equity return is now at value 415.40, with -31.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.