Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BBBY stock has gone down by -13.33%, with a monthly decline of -77.82% and a quarterly plunge of -63.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.43% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.85% for BBBY stock, with a simple moving average of -76.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is $1.64, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for BBBY is 114.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 56.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBBY on March 09, 2023 was 63.85M shares.

BBBY) stock’s latest price update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a -13.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Meme Stock Investors Get Burned by Bed Bath & Beyond

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

BBBY Trading at -48.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares sank -56.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7418. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Arnal Gustavo, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arnal Gustavo now owns 255,396 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $374,375 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Ryan, the 10% Owner of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Cohen Ryan is holding 2,780,000 shares at $105,845,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

+33.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -7.11. Equity return is now at value 358.80, with -26.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.