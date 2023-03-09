Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has gone up by 2.12% for the week, with a -10.65% drop in the past month and a -2.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.00% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for BLDP is 251.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.36% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BLDP was 2.75M shares.

BLDP) stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has increased by 2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 5.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has gone up by 2.12% for the week, with a -10.65% drop in the past month and a -2.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.00% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDP reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for BLDP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to BLDP, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

BLDP Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.64 for the present operating margin

+7.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -109.47. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.