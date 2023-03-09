Ball Corporation (BALL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BALL is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BALL is $59.97, which is $4.4 above the current price. The public float for BALL is 311.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on March 09, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 54.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BALL’s Market Performance

Ball Corporation (BALL) has seen a 1.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.42% decline in the past month and a 2.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for BALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.73% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALL reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for BALL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BALL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

BALL Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.38. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from HAYES JOHN A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $58.40 back on Feb 06. After this action, HAYES JOHN A now owns 480,552 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $5,840,173 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Daniel William, the President & C.E.O. of Ball Corporation, purchase 6,400 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Fisher Daniel William is holding 107,997 shares at $348,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.70. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ball Corporation (BALL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.