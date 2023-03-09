B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 3.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.75x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) by analysts is $5.19, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for BTG is 1.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BTG was 9.48M shares.

BTG’s Market Performance

BTG’s stock has seen a -8.33% decrease for the week, with a -12.00% drop in the past month and a -4.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for B2Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for BTG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BTG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BTG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

BTG Trading at -11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw -7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.