Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS)’s stock price has increased by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 131.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is above average at 24.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is $145.33, which is $9.96 above the current market price. The public float for ACLS is 32.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACLS on March 09, 2023 was 565.67K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS stock saw an increase of 4.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.23% and a quarterly increase of 72.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.92% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for ACLS stock, with a simple moving average of 76.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $150 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLS reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for ACLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at 22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.02. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 69.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from PUMA MARY G, who sale 24,797 shares at the price of $124.98 back on Feb 13. After this action, PUMA MARY G now owns 361,605 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $3,099,064 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $127.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 10,625 shares at $1,524,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.