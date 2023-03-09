Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for AXTA is 219.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.07M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 30.80. but the company has seen a 2.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA’s stock has risen by 2.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.84% and a quarterly rise of 16.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 21.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTA, setting the target price at $35.19 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.70. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.