Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has gone up by 1.32% for the week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month and a 13.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for ALV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for ALV stock, with a simple moving average of 18.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Right Now?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is $98.23, which is $7.6 above the current market price. The public float for ALV is 85.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALV on March 09, 2023 was 915.82K shares.

ALV) stock’s latest price update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 94.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALV reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ALV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALV, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

ALV Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.97. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Westin Fredrik, who sale 1,505 shares at the price of $97.45 back on Mar 06. After this action, Westin Fredrik now owns 4,142 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $146,662 using the latest closing price.

Bratt Mikael, the of Autoliv Inc., sale 1,154 shares at $90.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Bratt Mikael is holding 13,321 shares at $104,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.