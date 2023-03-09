Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AMV on March 09, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

AMV) stock’s latest price update

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV’s Market Performance

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has seen a -0.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -72.33% decline in the past month and a -90.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.05% for AMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.80% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -90.81% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -70.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -72.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -0.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3373. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -73.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.