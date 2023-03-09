Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ATER is at 2.04.

The average price suggested by analysts for ATER is $2.85, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for ATER is 72.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ATER on March 09, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

ATER) stock’s latest price update

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)’s stock price has decreased by -2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATER’s Market Performance

Aterian Inc. (ATER) has experienced a -4.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.83% drop in the past month, and a -0.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for ATER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.06% for ATER stock, with a simple moving average of -38.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATER reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ATER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

ATER Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -22.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2100. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw 41.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 4,175 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 469,225 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $4,175 using the latest closing price.

Chaouat-Fix Mihal, the Chief Product Officer of Aterian Inc., sale 3,220 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Chaouat-Fix Mihal is holding 420,324 shares at $3,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.56 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc. stands at -95.26. Equity return is now at value -101.20, with -69.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aterian Inc. (ATER) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.