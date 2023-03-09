Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQST is 2.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is $5.50, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 52.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On March 09, 2023, AQST’s average trading volume was 283.29K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. however, the company has experienced a 11.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AQST’s Market Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a 11.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.60% drop in the past month, and a -4.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for AQST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for AQST stock, with a simple moving average of -11.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

AQST Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8128. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

Barber Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 91,743 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Barber Daniel is holding 193,702 shares at $88,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.22 for the present operating margin

+70.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -138.77. Equity return is now at value 74.80, with -125.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.