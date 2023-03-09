AP Acquisition Corp.’s (APCA) Stock: A 0.42% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of AP Acquisition Corp. (APCA) has gone up by 0.19% for the week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month and a 3.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.24% for APCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for APCA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: APCA) Right Now?

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: APCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2627.50x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APCA is 17.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APCA on March 09, 2023 was 116.04K shares.

APCA) stock’s latest price update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: APCA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APCA Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.65%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCA rose by +0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, AP Acquisition Corp. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AP Acquisition Corp. (APCA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.