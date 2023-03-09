Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is above average at 12.75x. The 36-month beta value for SLCA is also noteworthy at 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLCA is $19.50, which is $6.37 above than the current price. The public float for SLCA is 74.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of SLCA on March 09, 2023 was 692.03K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SLCA) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 13.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLCA’s Market Performance

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has experienced a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month, and a 4.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for SLCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.77% for SLCA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLCA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SLCA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SLCA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

SLCA Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Shinn Bryan Adair, who sale 58,499 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Shinn Bryan Adair now owns 1,460,684 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $818,635 using the latest closing price.

Merril Donald A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 19,991 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Merril Donald A is holding 310,790 shares at $269,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.19 for the present operating margin

+20.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at +5.13. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.