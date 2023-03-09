Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB) is above average at 566.11x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DNAB is 25.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of DNAB on March 09, 2023 was 193.17K shares.

DNAB) stock’s latest price update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: DNAB)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that ‘SPAC King’ Closing Two SPACs After Failing to Find Deals

DNAB’s Market Performance

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.79% gain in the past month and a 2.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.23% for DNAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for DNAB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.36% for the last 200 days.

DNAB Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNAB rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNAB

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (DNAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.