Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is above average at 36.20x. The 36-month beta value for PYPL is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PYPL is $98.94, which is $25.11 above than the current price. The public float for PYPL is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on March 09, 2023 was 13.61M shares.

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 74.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Steps Down

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL’s stock has risen by 2.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.88% and a quarterly rise of 3.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for PayPal Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for PYPL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Sector Weight” to PYPL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.18. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.