Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)

The 36-month beta value for HCM is also noteworthy at 1.02.

The public float for HCM is 88.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of HCM on March 09, 2023 was 293.24K shares.

HCM) stock’s latest price update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM)’s stock price has decreased by -17.91 compared to its previous closing price of 16.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCM’s Market Performance

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) has seen a -20.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.68% decline in the past month and a -1.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for HCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.96% for HCM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCM

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCM reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for HCM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HCM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

HCM Trading at -20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -26.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCM fell by -20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, HUTCHMED (China) Limited saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCM

Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.