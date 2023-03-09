Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has increased by 0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 93.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/07/23 that The Stock Market Damage Is Worse Than It Looks

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMZN is $132.80, which is $39.72 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume for AMZN on March 09, 2023 was 72.43M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a 1.90% increase in the past week, with a -8.08% drop in the past month, and a 3.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMZN, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.99. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $93.80 back on Mar 01. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 560,298 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $375,200 using the latest closing price.

Olsavsky Brian T, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Amazon.com Inc., sale 16,760 shares at $95.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Olsavsky Brian T is holding 49,000 shares at $1,596,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.