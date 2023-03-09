Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) by analysts is $29.38, which is $18.33 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 48.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.82% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ALT was 1.43M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT)’s stock price has increased by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 10.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALT’s Market Performance

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has seen a -8.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.45% decline in the past month and a -0.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for ALT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.34% for ALT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

ALT Trading at -20.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -27.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.12. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw -32.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Pisano Wayne, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Dec 22. After this action, Pisano Wayne now owns 8,498 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $300,268 using the latest closing price.

Garg Vipin K, the President and CEO of Altimmune Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Garg Vipin K is holding 236,797 shares at $400,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -40.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.