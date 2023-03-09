Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has decreased by -26.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for AKAN is 11.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.35% of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on March 09, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN stock saw a decrease of -21.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.68% for Akanda Corp. (AKAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.80% for AKAN stock, with a simple moving average of -72.45% for the last 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -32.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.88%, as shares sank -44.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -21.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2123. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14772.98 for the present operating margin

-6493.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -19625.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.