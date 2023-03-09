Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 44.79x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ABNB is 383.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on March 09, 2023 was 6.31M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 126.94. However, the company has seen a 3.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Airbnb to Cut Recruiting Jobs on Prospects for Slower Growth

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has risen by 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.62% and a quarterly rise of 26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $144 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABNB, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.19. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 46.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 54,256 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 6,833,435 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $6,782,157 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 1,357,844 shares at $124.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 6,887,691 shares at $168,651,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.