Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEVA is $4.34, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for AEVA is 125.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.14% of that float. The average trading volume for AEVA on March 09, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AEVA) stock’s latest price update

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has increased by 4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEVA’s Market Performance

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has seen a -4.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.37% decline in the past month and a -3.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.10% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for AEVA stock, with a simple moving average of -28.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEVA reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AEVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEVA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

AEVA Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7255. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc. saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who sale 35,851 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Feb 06. After this action, Dardashti Soroush Salehian now owns 23,824,040 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc., valued at $72,283 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc., sale 52,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 23,859,891 shares at $105,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1124.51 for the present operating margin

+37.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at -1099.60. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.