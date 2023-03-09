Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 96.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by analysts is $91.80, which is $8.41 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of AMD was 56.10M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 3.97 compared to its previous closing price of 82.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMD’s Market Performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.02% gain in the past month and a 15.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.38% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.98. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $81.69 back on Mar 06. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,516,945 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $2,450,804 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP & CSO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $85.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 108,442 shares at $1,064,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.