Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADAP is 2.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is $5.17, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for ADAP is 163.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On March 09, 2023, ADAP’s average trading volume was 430.41K shares.

ADAP’s Market Performance

The stock of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has seen a -27.27% decrease in the past week, with a -26.83% drop in the past month, and a -38.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for ADAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.52% for ADAP stock, with a simple moving average of -29.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADAP reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ADAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ADAP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

ADAP Trading at -28.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP fell by -27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6105. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Piccina Cintia, who sale 11,890 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Jan 31. After this action, Piccina Cintia now owns 19,535 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $22,230 using the latest closing price.

Rawcliffe Adrian, the Chief Executive Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 10,057 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Rawcliffe Adrian is holding 13,351 shares at $18,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3183.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -2570.99. Equity return is now at value -112.20, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.