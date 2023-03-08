Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60.

The public float for ZYXI is 20.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZYXI on March 08, 2023 was 251.67K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZYXI) stock’s latest price update

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)’s stock price has decreased by -21.35 compared to its previous closing price of 12.41. However, the company has experienced a -24.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has seen a -24.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.45% decline in the past month and a -29.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for ZYXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.42% for ZYXI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ZYXI Trading at -30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI fell by -24.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from Lucsok Anna, who sale 1,103 shares at the price of $13.98 back on Dec 13. After this action, Lucsok Anna now owns 13,973 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $15,420 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 38,126 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 18,405 shares at $407,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.