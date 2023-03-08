Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME)’s stock price has increased by 2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 7.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZYME is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ZYME is $13.73, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for ZYME is 54.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.31% of that float. The average trading volume for ZYME on March 08, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a -16.87% drop in the past month, and a 7.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for ZYME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for ZYME stock, with a simple moving average of 16.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.70. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZYME, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ZYME Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 163,400 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Jan 20. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 9,887,473 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $1,615,095 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Zymeworks Inc., purchase 144,100 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 9,724,073 shares at $1,367,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-808.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at -794.01. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -60.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.