Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock Records 7.94% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a -9.53% drop in the past month, and a 7.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for Z. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 15.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

The public float for Z is 151.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of Z on March 08, 2023 was 3.92M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 42.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.66. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Wacksman Jeremy, who sale 15,492 shares at the price of $46.99 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wacksman Jeremy now owns 26,166 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $727,956 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 6,944 shares at $47.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 15,979 shares at $328,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2.81 for the present operating margin
  • +82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

