X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, XFOR stock has gone up by 10.87%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly plunge of -24.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.90% for XFOR stock, with a simple moving average of -17.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for XFOR is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for XFOR is 68.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for XFOR on March 08, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

XFOR) stock’s latest price update

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)’s stock price has increased by 9.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. but the company has seen a 10.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XFOR reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for XFOR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to XFOR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

XFOR Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9572. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Mostafa Adam S., who sale 27,721 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mostafa Adam S. now owns 146,196 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,781 using the latest closing price.

Ragan Paula, the President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 21,695 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Ragan Paula is holding 613,215 shares at $20,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -200.40, with -100.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.