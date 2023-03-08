Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 120.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Williams-Sonoma Stock Climbs on Reassuring Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is above average at 7.56x. The 36-month beta value for WSM is also noteworthy at 1.62.

The public float for WSM is 65.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.52% of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on March 08, 2023 was 977.18K shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a -0.21% decrease in the past week, with a -11.27% drop in the past month, and a 7.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WSM, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WSM Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.11. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Benson Marta, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $114.88 back on Dec 02. After this action, Benson Marta now owns 33,477 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,148,790 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $150.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 501,653 shares at $3,008,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 83.00, with 26.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.