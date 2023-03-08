What Recent Market Trends Mean for Qorvo Inc.’s (QRVO) Stock

In the past week, QRVO stock has gone down by -0.83%, with a monthly decline of -6.39% and a quarterly surge of 2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Qorvo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for QRVO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is 23.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is $109.38, which is $7.38 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 99.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On March 08, 2023, QRVO’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 100.75. However, the company has experienced a -0.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $120 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to QRVO, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

QRVO Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.94. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from GARDNER JEFFERY R, who sale 4,089 shares at the price of $101.23 back on Mar 01. After this action, GARDNER JEFFERY R now owns 25,271 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $413,929 using the latest closing price.

FEGO PAUL J, the SVP, Global Operations of Qorvo Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $105.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that FEGO PAUL J is holding 26,161 shares at $315,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.02 for the present operating margin

+49.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +22.24. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.