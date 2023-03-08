Waste Management Inc. (WM): A Technical Analysis

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is $168.31, which is $18.91 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 407.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on March 08, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WM) stock’s latest price update

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 150.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

WM’s Market Performance

WM’s stock has fallen by -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly drop of -12.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $183. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WM, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

WM Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.44. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 800 shares at the price of $151.11 back on Feb 24. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 5,210 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $120,888 using the latest closing price.

Nagy Leslie K, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 60 shares at $153.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Nagy Leslie K is holding 6,010 shares at $9,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.