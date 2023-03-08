Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (VRDN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has gone down by -2.87% for the week, with a -10.30% drop in the past month and a 19.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.11% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for VRDN stock, with a simple moving average of 44.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is $46.92, which is $14.81 above the current market price. The public float for VRDN is 38.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRDN on March 08, 2023 was 569.67K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 32.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $45 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRDN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VRDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRDN, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at -4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.00. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Violin Jonathan, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $36.80 back on Feb 02. After this action, Violin Jonathan now owns 430,905 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,840,000 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the General Counsel and Secretary of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,843 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 0 shares at $244,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2690.79 for the present operating margin

+79.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2680.16. Equity return is now at value -109.30, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.