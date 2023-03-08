Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is $5.15, which is -$0.33 below the current market price. The public float for SPCE is 223.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPCE on March 08, 2023 was 9.79M shares.

SPCE) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has increased by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 5.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

SPCE’s Market Performance

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has experienced a 14.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.75% drop in the past month, and a 5.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.57% for SPCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SPCE Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 55.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9700.33 for the present operating margin

-258.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -10719.90. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.