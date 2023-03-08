Vertex Inc. (VERX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Vertex Inc. (VERX) has gone up by 12.56% for the week, with a 21.02% rise in the past month and a 10.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.92% for VERX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.67% for VERX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Inc. (VERX) is $16.00, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for VERX is 44.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On March 08, 2023, VERX’s average trading volume was 174.67K shares.

VERX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX)’s stock price has increased by 16.99 compared to its previous closing price of 15.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VERX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VERX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

VERX Trading at 24.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Vertex Inc. saw 21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from Westphal Jeffery, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $15.66 back on Mar 02. After this action, Westphal Jeffery now owns 8,916,693 shares of Vertex Inc., valued at $783,205 using the latest closing price.

Westphal Jeffery, the 10% Owner of Vertex Inc., sale 38,916 shares at $15.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Westphal Jeffery is holding 8,966,693 shares at $611,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+59.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Inc. (VERX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.