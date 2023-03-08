Veritone Inc. (VERI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Veritone Inc. (VERI) has seen a -3.39% decrease in the past week, with a -24.14% drop in the past month, and a -8.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.23% for VERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.39% for VERI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VERI is at 3.17.

The average price suggested by analysts for VERI is $8.08, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for VERI is 31.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.22% of that float. The average trading volume for VERI on March 08, 2023 was 782.67K shares.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI)’s stock price has decreased by -11.84 compared to its previous closing price of 7.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VERI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VERI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

VERI Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -30.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 15,420 shares at the price of $6.98 back on Sep 15. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 165,422 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $107,632 using the latest closing price.

Steelberg Ryan, the President of Veritone Inc., purchase 21,288 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Steelberg Ryan is holding 150,002 shares at $146,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veritone Inc. (VERI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.