Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is $55.00, which is $11.05 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 51.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. On March 08, 2023, VTYX’s average trading volume was 761.43K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 43.84. however, the company has experienced a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has experienced a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month, and a 51.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for VTYX stock, with a simple moving average of 61.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTYX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VTYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VTYX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

VTYX Trading at 14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.49. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 34.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from White William Richard, who sale 33,353 shares at the price of $35.10 back on Jan 23. After this action, White William Richard now owns 0 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,170,592 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Raju, the Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 55,354 shares at $31.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Mohan Raju is holding 1,603,126 shares at $1,749,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -29.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.