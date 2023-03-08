Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 21.11. However, the company has seen a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VECO is 1.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VECO is $24.00, which is $3.38 above the current price. The public float for VECO is 50.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on March 08, 2023 was 339.30K shares.

VECO’s Market Performance

VECO stock saw a decrease of -3.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for VECO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VECO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for VECO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 28th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to VECO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

VECO Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 62,504 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $46,750 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of Veeco Instruments Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $21.60 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 52,429 shares at $54,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.