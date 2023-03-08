Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VBLT is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VBLT is $5.00, which is $4.84 above the current price. The public float for VBLT is 53.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VBLT on March 08, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. but the company has seen a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VBLT’s Market Performance

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has seen a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.48% decline in the past month and a 3.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for VBLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for VBLT stock, with a simple moving average of -67.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBLT

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBLT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

VBLT Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBLT fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1534. In addition, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. saw 31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3905.73 for the present operating margin

-111.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at -3895.83. Equity return is now at value -98.60, with -75.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.