Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UPLD is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UPLD is $8.40, which is $2.8 above than the current price. The public float for UPLD is 27.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of UPLD on March 08, 2023 was 377.15K shares.

UPLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has seen a -3.28% decrease in the past week, with a -37.64% drop in the past month, and a -24.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for UPLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.05% for UPLD stock, with a simple moving average of -42.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $9 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPLD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for UPLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

UPLD Trading at -28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -37.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -21.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from Burk Ian, who sale 6,266 shares at the price of $7.52 back on Dec 19. After this action, Burk Ian now owns 107,047 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $47,120 using the latest closing price.

Gill Kinloch III, the CLO and Secretary of Upland Software Inc., sale 8,300 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Gill Kinloch III is holding 122,391 shares at $60,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

+53.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc. stands at -21.56. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.