United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNFI is $48.10, which is $17.08 above the current price. The public float for UNFI is 58.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNFI on March 08, 2023 was 444.15K shares.

UNFI) stock’s latest price update

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)’s stock price has decreased by -25.61 compared to its previous closing price of 40.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that United Natural Foods Slashes Profit Guidance. The Stock Is Plunging.

UNFI’s Market Performance

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has experienced a -26.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.69% drop in the past month, and a -34.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for UNFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.83% for UNFI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNFI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for UNFI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to UNFI, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

UNFI Trading at -25.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -31.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI fell by -29.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.97. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Howard John W, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Feb 06. After this action, Howard John W now owns 117,648 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $298,340 using the latest closing price.

TESTA CHRISTOPHER P., the President of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 27,931 shares at $40.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. is holding 124,848 shares at $1,132,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.86. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.