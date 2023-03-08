Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of UDR Inc.’s (UDR) Stock

The stock of UDR Inc. (UDR) has seen a -2.38% decrease in the past week, with a -3.60% drop in the past month, and a 2.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for UDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.35% for UDR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is 164.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UDR Inc. (UDR) is $46.95, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On March 08, 2023, UDR’s average trading volume was 2.52M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 42.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UDR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

UDR Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.68. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.73. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UDR Inc. (UDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.