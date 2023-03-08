Understanding the 8.31% Volatility Levels of Bandwidth Inc.’s (BAND) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has gone up by 5.01% for the week, with a -39.09% drop in the past month and a -26.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.31% for BAND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.65% for BAND stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is above average at 105.00x. The 36-month beta value for BAND is also noteworthy at 1.30.

The public float for BAND is 21.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.99% of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on March 08, 2023 was 670.07K shares.

BAND) stock’s latest price update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND)’s stock price has increased by 2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 15.75. However, the company has seen a 5.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at -27.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -40.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Roush Lukas M., who purchase 9,200 shares at the price of $15.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Roush Lukas M. now owns 23,890 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $147,145 using the latest closing price.

Bottorff Rebecca, the Chief People Officer of Bandwidth Inc., sale 1,117 shares at $22.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Bottorff Rebecca is holding 16,439 shares at $25,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.