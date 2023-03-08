Understanding the 2.43% Volatility Levels of American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of American Tower Corporation (AMT) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a -13.37% drop in the past month and a -12.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for AMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for AMT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is above average at 50.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is $244.67, which is $54.44 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 464.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMT on March 08, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 198.57. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT reach a price target of $254. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.08. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from DOLAN RAYMOND P, who sale 10,025 shares at the price of $195.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, DOLAN RAYMOND P now owns 17,473 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $1,954,875 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON SAMME L, the Director of American Tower Corporation, sale 1,739 shares at $218.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that THOMPSON SAMME L is holding 22,099 shares at $380,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +16.49. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Tower Corporation (AMT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.