Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57.

The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On March 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TRMB was 1.28M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.56 compared to its previous closing price of 53.05. However, the company has seen a -1.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has experienced a -1.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.16% drop in the past month, and a -16.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for TRMB stock, with a simple moving average of -13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $40 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRMB, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

TRMB Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.22. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Dalton James Calvin, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $53.20 back on Mar 03. After this action, Dalton James Calvin now owns 1,936 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $79,808 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $55.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 150,752 shares at $277,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.