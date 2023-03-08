TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 48.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.38.

The average price recommended by analysts for TransUnion (TRU) is $80.44, which is $17.35 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On March 08, 2023, TRU’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 65.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has experienced a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a 3.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRU, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.51. In addition, TransUnion saw 11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Cartwright Christopher A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $79.42 back on Aug 04. After this action, Cartwright Christopher A now owns 226,410 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,985,450 using the latest closing price.

BOSWORTH WILLIAM, the Director of TransUnion, sale 405 shares at $78.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that BOSWORTH WILLIAM is holding 5,399 shares at $31,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransUnion (TRU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.