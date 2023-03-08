Trading Update: Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock Endures 4.34% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has gone up by 6.70% for the week, with a 14.12% rise in the past month and a 20.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.06% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 28.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BOWL is $19.00, which is $2.3 above than the current price. The public float for BOWL is 101.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.40% of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on March 08, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 16.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has gone up by 6.70% for the week, with a 14.12% rise in the past month and a 20.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.06% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 28.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $24 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BOWL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

BOWL Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Shannon Thomas F., who sale 176,153 shares at the price of $16.14 back on Mar 03. After this action, Shannon Thomas F. now owns 204,604 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $2,842,669 using the latest closing price.

Parker Brett I., the Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 32,610 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Parker Brett I. is holding 1,799,147 shares at $521,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.