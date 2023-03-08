Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 23.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MODG is $33.73, which is $11.06 above the current price. The public float for MODG is 152.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on March 08, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG stock saw a decrease of -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

MODG Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.67. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from ANDERSON ERIK J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $23.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, ANDERSON ERIK J now owns 569,321 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $586,250 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Jennifer L., the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., sale 6,438 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Thomas Jennifer L. is holding 56,012 shares at $150,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.