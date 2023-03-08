Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Right Now?

The public float for TWKS is 89.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On March 08, 2023, TWKS’s average trading volume was 616.14K shares.

TWKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has seen a 5.03% increase in the past week, with a -28.95% drop in the past month, and a -18.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for TWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.07% for TWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -35.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWKS reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for TWKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TWKS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

TWKS Trading at -23.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw -24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Xiao Guo, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Mar 02. After this action, Xiao Guo now owns 1,389,647 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., valued at $267,400 using the latest closing price.

Davis Ian, the Director of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Davis Ian is holding 43,163 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.