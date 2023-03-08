Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMO is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMO is $651.95, which is $97.01 above the current price. The public float for TMO is 384.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMO on March 08, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

TMO) stock’s latest price update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 548.83. however, the company has experienced a 2.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMO’s Market Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has seen a 2.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.09% decline in the past month and a -0.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for TMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for TMO stock, with a simple moving average of 0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $620 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMO reach a price target of $661. The rating they have provided for TMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

TMO Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $556.60. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from CASPER MARC N, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $571.96 back on Feb 14. After this action, CASPER MARC N now owns 128,705 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., valued at $915,132 using the latest closing price.

CASPER MARC N, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $574.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CASPER MARC N is holding 128,705 shares at $5,744,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+42.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at +15.47. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.