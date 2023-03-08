The Volatility of Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) Stock: A 14.64% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, ZUO stock has gone up by 14.64%, with a monthly gain of 12.65% and a quarterly surge of 20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Zuora Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.24% for ZUO stock, with a simple moving average of 19.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZUO is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZUO is 114.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZUO on March 08, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.38 compared to its previous closing price of 10.05. but the company has seen a 14.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that Zuora Predicts Growth in Subscription Businesses as Results Beat Forecasts

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 26.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 52.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 30,736 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Jan 18. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 32,927 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $216,332 using the latest closing price.

Clayton Laura A., the Director of Zuora Inc., sale 4,133 shares at $6.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Clayton Laura A. is holding 40,087 shares at $27,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.52 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -30.79. Equity return is now at value -60.40, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.